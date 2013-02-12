Global SON and Optimization Software Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global SON and Optimization Software market to grow at a CAGR of 4.47 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for better visibility of networks to improve network performance. The Global SON and Optimization Software market has also been witnessing the growing domination of network optimization equipment suppliers. However, the large number of 2G subscribers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SON and Optimization Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global SON and Optimization Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Siemens Networks, and ZTE Corp.



The vendors mentioned in the report are Actix Inc., Aricent Inc., AscomHolding AG, Astellia Inc., Keynote Systems Inc., Interdigital Inc., and Intucell Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91991/global-son-and-optimization-software-market-2011-2015.html