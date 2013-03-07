Global Sorbitol Market Research Report Published by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Global Sorbitol Market - Isosorbide, Propylene Glycol, Glycerol & Other Downstream Opportunities, Applications (Toothpaste, Vitamin C, Sweetener etc.), Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," sorbitol demand was 1,699.7 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 2,148.9 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2012 to 2018.



Sorbitol is being increasingly explored as a platform chemical for production of polyols such as ethylene glycols, propylene glycols and glycerols which are predominantly derived from petrochemicals. Sorbitol's product base is more or less the same as compared to polyols and isosorbides. Thus, the increasing application scope for polyols and isosorbides provides significant potential for sorbitol downstream processing.



This market research study analyzes the global market for sorbitol, estimating and forecasting the market from the consumption point of view, while segmentation has been carried out on various levels including products (liquid/syrup and crystal/powder), end users, applications, as well as on geographical basis to provide a holistic picture of the market. The report also analyses sorbitol potential as a platform chemical for polyols (ethylene glycols, propylene glycols, glycerols) and isosorbides.



Various sorbitol product forms analyzed in this study include liquid and crystal. Sorbitol applications estimated and forecasted include toothpaste, vitamin C, diabetic and dietetic foods and surfactants. End users estimated and forecasted covers cosmetic & personal care, chemicals, food and pharmaceuticals. Supplementary analysis has been carried out on sorbitol potential as a platform chemical for the production of polyols (ethylene glycols, propylene glycols and glycerols) and isosorbides. Regional data has been provided on a regional as well as country level for the markets of North America (U.S, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France and Russia), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Indonesia) and Rest of the World (ROW).



