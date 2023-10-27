Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market: Insights from Recent Research

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- According to a comprehensive research report titled "Soy Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Protein, and Soy Flours), Application (Food and Feed), Form (Dry and Liquid), Nature, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027," published by MarketsandMarkets, the global soy protein ingredients market was estimated to be valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2022. The report projects that it will reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure



Several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in key countries have had a significant impact on the global soy protein ingredients market, influencing its value sales during the projected period. The market is being driven by rising consumer awareness, increased health consciousness, a growing demand for soy-based meat alternatives, evolving lifestyles, and changing consumption patterns.



Asia Pacific Emerges as a Lucrative Market for Soy Protein Ingredients



The Asia Pacific region holds a substantial market share in the soy protein ingredients market, indicating high demand and consumer awareness. It has become the most attractive region for market players. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing per capita incomes, population growth, and thriving economies with attractive investment opportunities have drawn investments from global players. Wilmar International Ltd, based in Singapore, is a leading player in the market with a dominant presence in the region and globally. Their understanding of consumer preferences in this fast-growing region gives them a competitive edge over competitors from other regions.



Growing Awareness of Animal Feed Applications



In the soy protein ingredients market, the use of soy-based ingredients in animal feed applications is less commercialized compared to its use in food applications. This is mainly because of the high demand for soy-based products for human consumption. While the animal feed segment is still in its nascent stage, there is a rising awareness of the benefits of soy-protein ingredients in this sector. This increasing awareness is gradually driving demand, encouraging manufacturers to create products tailored to the emerging market.



Soy Flour's Growing Significance



The soy flour segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 5.1%. Soy flour is used in a wide range of dairy alternatives, meat substitutes, and baked goods. It can be full-fat or de-fatted, and it is used in various forms. Soy flour has gained importance in the production of bakery products like bread and cakes due to its high protein content, especially for those seeking gluten-free options. The rising demand for gluten-free foods and drinks is further driving the soy flour market.



Preference for Organic Soy Protein Ingredients



The organic segment is the fastest-growing in the soy protein ingredients market. Consumers are increasingly opting for organic food products due to their perceived health benefits. This trend extends to soy-based food products, and manufacturers are responding by focusing on organic sourcing. As a result, organic certifications have gained significance in the soy protein ingredients market, reflecting consumers' demand and preference for organic options.



Liquid Form of Soy Protein Ingredients on the Rise



While dry forms of soy protein ingredients remain in high demand, liquid forms are gaining prominence for specific applications. Liquid soy ingredients are easily blendable, making them ideal for beverages and infant nutrition products. Although they have a shorter shelf life compared to powdered forms, they are ready to use and are a preferred choice for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The increasing demand for RTD beverages, as reported by Forbes in September 2022, is fueling the growth of soy protein ingredients in liquid form, making it the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



Make an Inquiry



North America: Dominating the Market



North America is estimated to dominate the soy protein ingredients market, with a value of USD 2,932.1 million in 2022. This dominance is driven by ethical considerations and consumer awareness regarding personal and environmental health, which has led to a shift toward veganism and flexitarian diets. The demand for plant-based foods, according to a Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) report, is growing rapidly, with plant-based food retail sales outpacing total food retail sales. The United States is a significant producer of soybeans and wheat, contributing to the growth of plant-based protein offerings in the region. Mexico, with its diverse and multicultural population, also plays a role in the increased demand for protein-rich food and beverage products in the plant-based protein sector.



Key Market Players



Key players in the soy protein ingredients market include ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (Sweden), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), and Devansoy (US). These companies are at the forefront of this dynamic and rapidly expanding market.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441