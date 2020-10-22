Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global specialized design services market is expected to grow from $127.6 billion in 2019 to $128.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $159.6 billion in 2023.



John Wood Group PLC; Altran Technologies; Gensler; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc; Arcadis NV



Specialized Design Services Market Scenario:



The specialized design services market consists of sales of specialized design services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer projects as reuired by client specifications. The specialized design services market does not include architectural, engineering and computer system design services. Specialized design services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.



North America was the largest region in the global specialized design services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global specialized design services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global specialized design services market.



Digital graphic design services are being widely used to promote brands and products. They are used to define brands, differentiating the brand from its competitors and eliciting responses more effectively than text. Many companies are posting content with graphic images on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to communicate to their target group. Examples include infographics, and graphic storytelling. According to Content Marketing Institute B2B use of illustrations in content marketing grew from 69% in 2014 to 76% in 2015, thereby indicating an increasing use of graphic design in content marketing.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



