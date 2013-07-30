Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Was Valued at 8.3 Million Tons in 2012, Which Is Expected to Reach 12.2 Million Tons by 2019, Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2012 to 2018.

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report "Specialty and High Performance Films (Polyester, Nylon, Fluoropolymer, Polycarbonate and Others) Market for Barrier, Safety, Decorative, Microporous and Other Applications in Packaging, Personal Care, Automotive and Construction - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global demand for specialty and high performance films was 8.3 million tons in 2012 and is expected to reach 12.2 million tons in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of revenue, the market was valued at USD 27.42 billion in 2012 and is expected to be USD 42.21 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-performance-films.html



Demand for specialty and high performance is substantial in packaging due to excellent barrier properties, high tensile strength and chemical resistance. Growth of packaging industry, particularly flexible packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for these films. In addition, usage of these films in semiconductors which are used in photovoltaic(PV) systems and the growing number of installations of PV systems is further expected to fuel the demand for these films.



Specialty and high performance films are made of polymers such as polyester, fluoropolymer and polycarbonate among others. Volatility in the prices of crude oil, which consequently affects the prices of its downstream products, is expected to restrain the demand for specialty and high performance films. Development and commercialization of bio-degradable and water soluble films is expected to open new opportunities for this market as there is a growing demand for eco-friendly products.



Use of specialty and high performance films in packaging accounted for over 65% of the market in 2012. Growing demand for packaged goods on account of rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene is consequently expected to drive the market for packaging industry. Rising construction activities in various countries such as U.S. and Japan and particularly in emerging economies such as China and India have led to a growing demand for light control films. Thus, the construction industry is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.



Polyester is extensively used in packaging, thus, the demand for polyester specialty and high performance films was highest accounting for approximately 80% of the market in 2012. However, growing number of PV installations all across various developed and developing countries on account of shortage of electricity is expected to boost the demand for polycarbonate films which are an integral part of semiconductor units.



The demand for specialty and high performance films in Asia Pacific was 3,000.9 kilo tons in 2012. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period on account of growing demand for electronic goods and automobiles. In addition, construction activities are highly prevalent in this region due to rapid industrialization, which is expected to consequently drive the films demand. Furthermore, growth of packaging and re-construction sectors in developed nations such as North America and Europe are expected to contribute to the growth of specialty and high performance films market.



Some of the key participants which are profiled in the report include Bemis Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywell International, DuPont, 3M and Clopay Plastic Products among others.



The report gives a comprehensive view of the specialty and high performance films market in terms of volume and revenue. In addition, the report includes demand forecast for each product segment, application and end-use in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The report comprises of the following segments:



Specialty and High Performance Films Market: Product Segment Analysis,



- Polyester

- Nylon

- Fluoropolymer

- Polycarbonate

- Others (Polyimide, propylene, polyethylene naphthalate)



Specialty and High Performance Films Market: Application Analysis,



- Barrier

- Safety and security

- Decorative

- Microporous

- Others (Biodegradable, water soluble, light control)



Specialty and High Performance Films Market: End-use Analysis,



- Packaging

- Personal care products

- Electrical & electronic

- Automobiles

- Construction

- Others (Bags, agriculture & gardening, mass media)



The report comprises of specialty and high performance films demand for every product segment, application and end-use in the following regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of World



Blogs :

http://transparencymarketresearch.areavoices.com



http://rahul28feb.blogspot.com/



Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/