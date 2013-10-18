Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market 2012 - 2016: Industry Analysis Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Global Specialty Fuel Additives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for cleaner transportation fuels, which in turn has resulted in an increased demand for fuel additives to be used by the refiners in their petroleum products. The Global Specialty Fuel Additives market has also been witnessing the increase in the focus on R&D and product innovation by major producers around the world. However, the fluctuating cost of key raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Specialty Fuel Additives market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Afton Chemical Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and the The Lubrizol Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are BASF, Cerion Technology Inc., Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Clariant AG, Energenics Europe Ltd., and Navran Advanced NanoProduct Development International Pvt. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Anti-oxidants

6.1.2 Metal Deactivators

6.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.1.4 Lubricity Improvers

6.1.5 Cold Flow Improvers

6.1.6 Cetane Number Improvers

6.1.7 Deposit Control Additives

6.1.8 Dyes and Markers

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Types

7.1 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market by Types

7.2 Global Deposit Control Additives Market

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Cetane Improvers Market

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Antioxidants Market

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Lubricity Improvers Market

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Global Cold Flow Improvers Market

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.7 Global Dyes and Markers Market

7.7.1 Market Size and Forecast



Related Report



Specialty Fuel Additives (Deposit Control Additives, Cetane Improver, Antioxidants, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors and Other) Market for Gasoline, Diesel, ATF and Other Liquid Fuels - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

(http://www.researchmoz.us/specialty-fuel-additives-deposit-control-additives-cetane-improver-antioxidants-lubricity-improvers-cold-flow-improvers-corrosion-inhibitors-and-other-market-for-gasoline-diesel-atf-and-other-liquid-fuels-global-industry-analysis-size--report.html)



Stringent regulations by government and environment regulatory bodies are expected to primarily drive the global market of specialty fuel additives. Increasing consumption of biodiesel and ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) are projected to boost fuel additives demand, especially for cold flow improvers, lubricity improvers and cetane improvers.



The study provides the estimates and forecasts of the global specialty fuel additives market in terms of volume and revenue for the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. The report provides the complete value chain for specialty fuel additives and analyzes key players in the chain. The study also includes major driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market. The study analyzes the competition with the help of Porter’s five force model and provides detailed analysis of bargaining power of suppliers, of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and degree of competition.



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