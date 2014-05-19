Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Specialty Pigments Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Specialty Pigments

Specialty pigments adds color and appeal to things around us and are widely used in high-quality inks, high-performance paints and coatings, plastics, and cosmetics. The key features of specialty pigments include unique colors, high hiding efficiency, pH value, refractive index, and bulking. The performance benefits of specialty pigments are made use of by the Security Printing industry for anti-counterfeit labeling, in automotive finishes by the Automotive Sector, and in personal care products.

Analysts forecast the Global Specialty Pigments market will grow at a CAGR of 3.23 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Specialty Pigments market. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Global Specialty Pigments market, which are based on the following criteria: product type, end-use application, and geography. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Global Specialty Pigments Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Specialty Pigments market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

BASF SE

DIC Corp.

Ferro Corp.

Flint Group.

Other Prominent Vendors



Clariant AG

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

DayGlo Color Corp.

Dominion Colour Corp.

ECKART GmbH

Flex Products Inc.

Merck Ltd.

Nemoto & Co. Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corp.

Toyo Ink Group

Key Market Driver

Rising Demand for Sustainable Products.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Stringent Environmental Regulations.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Changing Consumer Preferences.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE, DIC Corp., Ferro Corp., Flint Group., Clariant AG, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DayGlo Color Corp., Dominion Colour Corp., ECKART GmbH,Flex Products Inc., Merck Ltd., Nemoto & Co. Ltd., Sun Chemical Corp., Toyo Ink Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155797/global-specialty-pigments-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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