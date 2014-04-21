Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are utilized by the Pulp and Paper industry for the production of specialty paper, which is a niche segment of the Global Paper market. Specialty paper is used to provide customized and high-value solutions for writing, printing, packaging, and labeling.

Analysts forecast the Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market will grow at a CAGR of 4.32 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market. To arrive at a ranking for the leading vendors of the market and to calculate market size, the report considers revenue generated by the leading vendors from the sales of specialty pulp and paper chemicals. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market, which are based on the following criteria: type, application, and geography. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.

Key Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Key Vendors

AkzoNobel NV

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj

Other Prominent Vendors



Bayer AG

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

Clariant International AG

Cytec Industries Inc.

Dow Chemical Co.

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC

ERCO Worldwide

ExxonMobil Corp.

FMC Corp.

Nalco Holding Co.

Shell Chemicals

SNF Floerger

Solvay SA



Key Market Driver

Increase in Demand for Functional Chemicals.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Volatile Raw Material Costs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Advancements in Technology.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



AkzoNobel NV,Ashland Inc.,BASF SE,Kemira Oyj ,Bayer AG,Buckman Laboratories International Inc.,Clariant International AG,Cytec IndustriesInc.,Dow Chemical Co.,Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC,ERCO Worldwide,ExxonMobil Corp.,FMC Corp.,Nalco Holding Co.,ShellChemicals,SNF Floerger,Solvay SA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153101/global-specialty-pulp-and-paper-chemicals-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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