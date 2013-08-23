Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Spectroscopy Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Spectroscopy market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. Increasing technological innovation is one of the key factors that is contributing to the markets growth. The Global Spectroscopy Market has also been witnessing increasing outsourcing activities. However, high development costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Spectroscopy Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Spectroscopy Market 2012-2016 market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Life Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Life Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



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