Global Speech-to-Text API Industry Analysis, Size, Market Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Summary



A New Market Study, titled "Speech-to-text API Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



This report provides in depth study of "Speech-to-text API Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Speech-to-text API Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Speech-to-text API market. This report focused on Speech-to-text API market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Speech-to-text API Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.



Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4729893-global-speech-to-text-api-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



This report focuses on the global Speech-to-text API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Speech-to-text API development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

Nuance Communications (US)

Verint (US)

Speechmatics (England)

Vocapia Research (France)

Twilio (US)

Baidu (China)

Facebook (US)

iFLYTEK (China)

Govivace (US)

Deepgram (US)

Nexmo (US)

VoiceBase (US)

Otter.ai (US)

Voci (US)

GL Communications (US)

Contus (India)



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud



Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunications and Information Technology

Health Care

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Other



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4729893-global-speech-to-text-api-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Major Key Points in Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Speech-to-text API Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Speech-to-text API Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services and Insurance

1.5.3 Telecommunications and Information Technology

1.5.4 Health Care

1.5.5 Retail and E-commerce

1.5.6 Government and Defense

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Speech-to-text API Market Size

2.2 Speech-to-text API Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Speech-to-text API Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Speech-to-text API Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



….



12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google (US)

12.1.1 Google (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.1.4 Google (US) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Google (US) Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft (US)

12.2.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

12.3 IBM (US)

12.3.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.3.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.4 AWS (US)

12.4.1 AWS (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.4.4 AWS (US) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AWS (US) Recent Development

12.5 Nuance Communications (US)

12.5.1 Nuance Communications (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.5.4 Nuance Communications (US) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nuance Communications (US) Recent Development

12.6 Verint (US)

12.6.1 Verint (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.6.4 Verint (US) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Verint (US) Recent Development

12.7 Speechmatics (England)

12.7.1 Speechmatics (England) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.7.4 Speechmatics (England) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Speechmatics (England) Recent Development

12.8 Vocapia Research (France)

12.8.1 Vocapia Research (France) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.8.4 Vocapia Research (France) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Vocapia Research (France) Recent Development

12.9 Twilio (US)

12.9.1 Twilio (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.9.4 Twilio (US) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Twilio (US) Recent Development

12.10 Baidu (China)

12.10.1 Baidu (China) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Speech-to-text API Introduction

12.10.4 Baidu (China) Revenue in Speech-to-text API Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Baidu (China) Recent Development

12.11 Facebook (US)

12.12 iFLYTEK (China)

12.13 Govivace (US)

12.14 Deepgram (US)

12.15 Nexmo (US)

12.16 VoiceBase (US)

12.17 Otter.ai (US)

12.18 Voci (US)

12.19 GL Communications (US)

12.20 Contus (India)



Continued….



Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)