Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Infiniti Research.TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Spinal Devices and Biologics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the development of better and longer-lasting implants. The Global Spinal Devices and Biologics market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of strategic alliances. However, the shortage of healthcare workers and high wages could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Spinal Devices and Biologics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Spinal Devices and Biologics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include DePuy Inc., Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corp., and Synthes Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Abbott Laboratories, Amedica, Alphatec, Blackstone Medical, Biomet Inc., Globus Medical, Integra Lifesciences, NuVasive Inc, Orthofix, and Zimmer Inc..



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



