Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Most of the spinal conditions/disorders do not need surgeries but there are times when they cannot be avoided. In such surgical processes, specially designed spinal instruments are used to correct deformities, strengthen and stabilize the spine and facilitate fusion. Most of the spinal implants are generally made of metals such as stainless steel or titanium-alloy, whereas some are made of non-metallic compounds. This market is expected to have a moderate growth rate primarily due to increase in aging population coupled with number of patients suffering from chronic back pain, increased awareness resulting into adoption of newer and improved technologies by surgeons and patients and last but not the least advancement in technology. However, price concerns and unstable reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Browse Report @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/spinal-implants-surgical-devices.html



The market is segmented on the basis of technology used such as fusion, spine biologics, non-fusion, products intended for vertebral compression fracture and spinal decompression. Each segment is divided into different categories for further cross sectional analysis. North America is one of the geographies that still continue to occupy a larger share of the market followed by Europe. On the other hand Asian countries represent faster growing regional markets, mainly due to the improving reimbursement policies, large population, growing awareness about new technologies and increased purchasing power of hospitals.



Some of the major players profiled in this report include Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Pioneer Surgical, NuVasive, DePuy Spine, Globus Medical, K2M, Orthofix International, TranS1, Amedica, Zimmer, LDR Holdings, Biomet Spine, Exactech, Integra LifeSciences, Alphatec Spine, Orthovita and Synthes etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



Transparency Market Research Reports Blog @ : http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U