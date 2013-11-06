Global Spine Market Report: 2013 Edition - Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The spine market is the largest segment within the global orthopedic market. There are four categories of spine disorders: degenerative conditions, deformities, tumor and trauma-based disorders. Spinal implants include both fusion and non-fusion devices: devices associated with vertebral compression fracture (VCF), interbody devices, cervical, thoracolumbar, and spinal stimulation devices.



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-spine-market-report-2013-edition-report.html



The US is the largest market for spinal surgeries and is expected to achieve significant growth on the account of aging population, growing number of younger patients, changing lifestyles and product innovations. However, the spine market in the US has experienced slowdown in 2012 and continues to be plagued with factors like pricing pressures on manufacturers and slumping insurance coverage.



Introduction of motion preserving technologies like artificial disc replacement, interspinous spacers and dynamic stabilization technologies in the recent past have provided surgeons with alternatives to fusion which has altered the face of spine market altogether. It is expected that further innovations in minimally invasive surgeries coupled with other advancements will foster the growth in spine market as new and improved tools with enhanced features will make complicated spine surgeries easier to perform. However, regulatory risk faced by companies dealing in spine segment, lack of trained surgeons and increasing cost of surgeries continue to challenge the growth of spine market.



While Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker and Zimmer remain the leading players over the years, they are continuously losing their market share to smaller players like NuVasive and Globus Medical illustrating a strong performance by these companies. Although the top companies still hold dominant positions but the factors like greater product development, innovation and choice will change the competitive dynamics in the industry.



Browse Other Reports By Koncept Analytics - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/koncept-analytics-24.html



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global spine market. It discusses market segments, major growth drivers and key market trends. The report also covers the competitive scenario of the industry and profiles major players in the spine market along with a discussion of their financial position and business strategies.



Related Reports -



Spine Wave, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update



Click Here For Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/spine-wave-inc-product-pipeline-analysis-2013-update-report.html



Spine Wave, Inc. (Spine Wave) is a medical device company. The company develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of spinal disorders. Its products include various brands such as StaXx, CapSure and StaXxFX. Spine Waves products such as nucoresurgical implants staxx xd expandable device, capsure ps3 spine system, staxx fx structural kyphoplasty system, nucore injectable nucleus and staxx fx percutaneous vertebral augmentation. The company surgical solutions are utilized in spinal fusion, vertebral compression fracture repair, and nucleus replacement and augmentation. It operates through its business sectors worldwide. Spine Wave is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, the US.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Spine Wave, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Jemo Spine, LLC. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update



Click Here For Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/jemo-spine-llc-product-pipeline-analysis-2013-update-report.html



Jemo Spine, LLC. (Jemo Spine) is a medical device company. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets orthopedic products for the spine market. It designs and develops spinal fusion and fixation systems used by the orthopedic surgeons during minimally invasive surgical procedures. Its products include classic fusion, dynamic and biologics. Jemo Spines classic fusion products are delta, alta and moab. Its dynamic products include smartu, s-flex, spinoflex, spinofix, omega and moab. The companys biologics consists of BTCP product. Its surgical instruments are made with a stainless steel. Jemo Spine is headquartered in Murray, Utah, the US.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Jemo Spine, LLC. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Browse All Upcoming Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/upcoming-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/