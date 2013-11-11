Global Spine Market Report:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Global Spine Market Report: 2013 Edition



The spine market is the largest segment within the global orthopedic market. There are four categories of spine disorders: degenerative conditions, deformities, tumor and trauma-based disorders. Spinal implants include both fusion and non-fusion devices: devices associated with vertebral compression fracture (VCF), interbody devices, cervical, thoracolumbar, and spinal stimulation devices.



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The US is the largest market for spinal surgeries and is expected to achieve significant growth on the account of aging population, growing number of younger patients, changing lifestyles and product innovations. However, the spine market in the US has experienced slowdown in 2012 and continues to be plagued with factors like pricing pressures on manufacturers and slumping insurance coverage.



Introduction of motion preserving technologies like artificial disc replacement, interspinous spacers and dynamic stabilization technologies in the recent past have provided surgeons with alternatives to fusion which has altered the face of spine market altogether. It is expected that further innovations in minimally invasive surgeries coupled with other advancements will foster the growth in spine market as new and improved tools with enhanced features will make complicated spine surgeries easier to perform. However, regulatory risk faced by companies dealing in spine segment, lack of trained surgeons and increasing cost of surgeries continue to challenge the growth of spine market.



While Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker and Zimmer remain the leading players over the years, they are continuously losing their market share to smaller players like NuVasive and Globus Medical illustrating a strong performance by these companies. Although the top companies still hold dominant positions but the factors like greater product development, innovation and choice will change the competitive dynamics in the industry.



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global spine market. It discusses market segments, major growth drivers and key market trends. The report also covers the competitive scenario of the industry and profiles major players in the spine market along with a discussion of their financial position and business strategies.



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Table of Content



1. Market Overview

1.1 Regions of the Spine

1.2 Disorders Affecting the Spine

1.3 Spine Treatment



2. Market Size:-



2.1 Global Orthopedic Market

- Market Value

- Major Segments

2.2 Global Spine Market

- Market Value

- Quarterly Growth

- Major Segments

- Procedure Growth by Segments

- Procedure Revenues

2.3 The US Spine Market

- Market Value

- Major Segments

- Procedure Growth by Segments

- US Vs Europe



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Key Trends

3.1.1 Development of Improved Surgical Materials, Implants and Devices

3.1.2 Drive Towards Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

3.1.3 Changing Surgeon Preferences

3.2 Growth Drivers

3.2.1 Rise in Aging Demographics

3.2.2 Economic Growth

3.2.3 Accelerating Healthcare Expenditure

3.3 Significant Developments

3.3.1 Medtronic Launches New Cervical Cage System

3.3.2 CREO Modular Pedicle Screw Platform by Globus Medical

3.3.3 Spinal Fusion Device for Stand-Alone Intervertebral Fusion Surgery

3.3.4 K2M Launched SANTORINI Small Corpectomy Cage System

3.3.5 New Screw for CD HORIZON SOLERA Spinal System by Medtronic

3.4 Challenges

3.4.1 Regulatory risk

3.4.2 Dearth of Expertise and Trained Healthcare Workers

3.4.3 Inadequate Reimbursement and Coverage



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