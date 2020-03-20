Global Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory, Diageo

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Spirit-based RTD mixes are ready-for-consumption pre-mixed beverages that are known as alcopops. These usually contain up to 5% alcohol and fresh & premium ingredients in a single serving and sealed container. Spirit-based RTD mixes are available in a variety of packages and shapes such as cans, bottles, shot glasses, and plastic balls. These can be dark spirit-based RTDs, which consist of whisky, rum, and bourbon, while light spirit-based RTDs are based on vodka, gin, and white rum.



The global spirit-based RTD market is driven by increasing preference of consumers towards spirit-based RTD mixes due to the introduction of new flavors and convenience factor. Moreover, rising disposable income and busy lifestyles are the other factors supplementing the market. However, upsurge of the non-alcoholic beverages market due to health concerns and growing awareness among the people is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



The global spirit-based RTD mixes market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into dark spirit-based RTD mixes and light spirit-based RTD mixes. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into convenience stores, on premises, specialist retailers, and supermarkets & hypermarkets. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Segment by Key players:

- Bacardi Limited

- Beam Suntory

- Diageo

- Gruppo Campari

- Pernod Ricard

- Asahi Breweries

- Beverage Brands

- Distell

- Halewood International



Segment by Type:

- Dark Spirit-Based RTD Mixes

- Light Spirit-Based RTD Mixes



Segment by Application:

- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

- On-Trade

- Specialist Retailers

- Convenience Stores



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Forecast

4.5.1. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Spirit-Based RTD Mixes Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



