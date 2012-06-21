Global Spirits Manufacturing - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Global Spirits Manufacturing", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- The Global Spirits Manufacturing industry acquires a range of ingredients such as grains that are distilled into alcoholic spirit beverages and packaged before being sold to liquor wholesalers, bars, casinos, restaurants, hotels and retail stores. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in one or more of the following: distilling potable liquors (except brandies); distilling and blending liquors; and blending and mixing liquors and other ingredients.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Brown-Forman Corporation, Beam Inc, Bacardi & Company Limited
