Global Spirits: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages market report from MarketLine: "Global Spirits"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Global Spirits industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global spirits market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The spirits market consists of the sale of brandy, liqueurs, rum, specialty spirits, vodka, whisky and other (Tequila & Mezcal and Gin & Genever). The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The global spirits market had total revenues of $310,020.8m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 2.1% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 25,389.4 million liters in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 3.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $369,256.6m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the spirits market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalspirits market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key spirits market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global spirits market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global spirits market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global spirits market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global spirits market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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