Global Sports Apparel Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2026 - Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, Billabong International Limited

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Sports apparel or fitness wear is the clothing worn during fitness activities such as aerobics, weight training, swimming, running, and yoga, among others. The fabric used for the production of this fitness wear is breathable and designed in such a way that it provides extra comfort and faster evaporation of sweat during strenuous activities. These active wears enhance the performances owing to the durability and also provide better aesthetics to the athletes. Currently, the most common type of fabrics used in the production of clothing is Polyester, Cotton, Calico, Spandex, and Microfiber.



The global sports apparel market was valued $170 Billion in 2019 and it's anticipated that it will reach $251 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing adoption of fitness activities in daily lifestyle and the rising affluent population.



Segment by Key players:

- Adidas AG, Nike Inc.

- Amer Sports Corporation

- Billabong International Limited

- Everlast Worldwide Inc.

- Blacks Leisure Group Plc, Gap Inc.

- Columbia Sportswear Company



Segment by Type:

- Tops & T-shirts

- Pants & Tights

- Surf and Swimwear

- Sweaters and Hoodies



Segment by Application:

- E-commerce

- Supermarkets/hypermarkets

- Discount Stores

- Brand outlets



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Sports Apparel Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Sports Apparel Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Sports Apparel Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Sports Apparel Market Forecast

4.5.1. Sports Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Sports Apparel Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Sports Apparel Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Sports Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Sports Apparel Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Sports Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Sports Apparel Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Sports Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Sports Apparel Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Sports Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Sports Apparel Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Sports Apparel Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



