Key Drivers



The global sports apparel market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the drastically shifting lifestyles of people, rising health awareness, improved marketing strategies utilized by players, and growing government's aim towards sports activities in various regions. With rapid urbanization, there has been an increase in population, which consists of working people and youth, thereby resulting in an interruption in lifestyles. This lifestyle negatively impacts the daily life of people, which various issues like anxiety, stress, obesity, and others. Thereby, people globally are drastically shifting their focus toward a healthy lifestyle with physical activities and nutritious food. Physical activities decrease anxiety, enhance body image, and relieve stress. Such improved advantages have surged the focus of people towards yoga, gym, Zumba, dance, aerobics, and other activities. According to the sports apparel market analysis, growing physical activities produce the demand for sports apparel as they are more protective and comfortable than casual outfits.



In the era of digital transformation, organizations in the market have begun utilizing online marketing strategies, which improves the growth of the sports apparel market size. Apart from television advertisements, marketers have started aiming at a special group of people through social media and campaigns, fitness blogs, fitness influences, and others. Brands also endorse their products by celebrities, which boosts the popularity of the target audience. Improved marketing strategies by various organizations are propelling the growth of the sports apparel market share in terms of revenue worldwide.



Sports Apparel Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Adidas AG

- Nike, Inc.

- Puma SE

- Under Armour Inc

- Ralph Lauren Corporation

- Umbro International

- Fila Holdings Corp.

- Lululemon Athletica Inc.

- New Balance Athletic Inc.

- Columbia Sportswear Company



Gender Segment Drivers



Based on gender, the market is segmented into men, children, and women. Women is projected to rise at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the rising number of working women, which surges their focus toward a healthy lifestyle and growing participation in women in sports activities. In addition to this, women are more inclined in terms of clothing trends, which raised their focus toward sports apparel.



Distribution Channel Segment Drivers



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, e-commerce, brand outlets, and discount stores. E-commerce is predicted to increase at a higher CAGR due to the rising internet penetration, the e-commerce sector is growing significantly. E-commerce platforms offer an improved shopping experience to customers, which aids them in comparison to real-time products and easy availability of products.



Sports Apparel Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by End-User:



- Children

- Men

- Women



Segmentation by Distribution Channel:



- E-commerce

- Supermarket/Hypermarket

- Brand Outlets

- Discount Stores



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



