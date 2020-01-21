Global Sports Drink Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The latest report on "Sports Drink Market (Type - Hypotonic, and Hypertonic; Flavors - Lemon, Mixed Berries, Grape, Fruit Punch, Mixed Fruits, and Other Flavors; Distribution Channel - Modern Retail Formats, Departmental Stores, and Online Retail Channel of Distribution): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Importance of Hydration in the Human Body is One of the Major Drivers for the Growth of the Global Sports Drink Market



An increase in health awareness including the importance of hydration in the human body is one of the major drivers for the growth of the global sports drink market. The development of new flavors with added health benefits is also a key factor in market growth. The millennial generation also drives the market growing rapidly due to the keen interest in sports, enthusiasm towards fitness and inclination to pay for health products. Also, the increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers are the other key factors driving the growth of the sports drink market across the globe.



However, the preference of the market towards natural and organic products due to lesser side effects associated with them is hindering the growth of the industry. Moreover, growing health awareness among consumers is boosting the demand for natural and sugar-free sports drinks that in turn creates an opportunity for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



Sports Drink Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global sports drink market covers segments based on type, flavors and distribution channels. Based on type, the global sports drink market is further divided into hypotonic, hypertonic, and isotonic. Hypertonic drinks contain a higher concentration of sugar and salt than the human body whereas hypotonic drinks contain a lower concentration of sugar and a lower concentration of salt.



On the other side, the isotonic sports drink contains a similar concentration of salt and sugar in the human body. Moreover, based on flavors, the market is further segmented into the lemon, mixed berries, orange, grape, fruit punch, mixed fruits, and others. By distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into modern retail formats, departmental stores, convenience stores, and online retail channels of distribution.



North America Holds the Maximum Share in the Global Sports Drink Market



The report on the global sports drink market provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. Among all, North America holds the maximum share in the global sports drink market owing to the growing trend of athleticism, rising concern for health, and change in dietary patterns due to changing lifestyles. Moreover, countries like the US and other countries in Europe are the key markets for sports drinks products. This is attributed to high disposable incomes. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness positive growth in the global sports drink market. Also, it is expected to grow at a faster rate higher number of young population, health awareness, and increasing disposable income.



Sports Drink Industry: Competitive Analysis



The global sports drink market comprises with the players such as GATORADE THE SPORTS FUEL COMPANY, BA SPORTS NUTRITION, PepsiCo, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, BE Innovations, J DONOHOE BEVERAGES LTD., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., CytoSport, Inc., ALL SPORT, INC., GU Energy Labs, and other companies. Brand reinforcement, mergers & acquisitions, and innovation remain the popular trends for the key players in the global sports drink market.



