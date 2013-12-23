Global Sports Drinks Report 2013 - New Report Available

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Global Sports Drinks Report 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Sports Drinks Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the global sports drinks market with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Sports Drinks Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Sports drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Whilst all other regions achieved some level of category growth in 2012, West Europe fell back by 1%. With many countries in the region still suffering from economic hardship, discretionary spending on sports drinks was cut.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Sports drinks fit well with today's health-consciousness trend, but they are challenged by packaged water and other instant refreshment drinks (e.g. coconut water has many of the same isotonic benefits). The sports drinks category's relatively high price positioning is also seen to hamper its potential in developing nations.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Sports Drinks Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 78 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Sports Drinks Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends in the sports drinks category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludessports drinks consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, with forecasts to 2016 by country.
Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
In 2012 91% of global sports drinks volumes were non-carbonated, but this share has been consistently shrinking, being as high as 96% in 2005. This proportional drop has largely been driven down by Asia.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Energy Drinks Report 2013
- Global Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Report 2013
- Global Still Drinks Report 2013
- Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report 2013
- Global Sports Drinks Report 2012
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry
- Sports Drinks Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- Sports Drinks Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Sports Drinks Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide