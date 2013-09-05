Global Sports Equipment Market 2012-2016 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2016 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Global Sports Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.38 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing participation in sporting activities. The Global Sports Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing use of carbon fiber in sports equipment. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



COMPLETE REPORT WITH TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-sports-equipment-market-2012-2016-report.html



TechNavio's report, the Global Sports Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Sports Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Callaway Golf Co., and Nike Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are ASICS Corp., Billabong International Ltd., Cabela's Inc., Daiwa Seiko Corp., Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc., Fortune Brands Inc., GLOBERIDE Inc., Jarden Corp., JJB Sports plc, Mizuno Corp., Puma SE, Sports Direct International plc, The Forzani Group Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



Browse All Equipment Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/equipment-market-reports-115.html



List of Figures



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Sports Equipment Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Sports Equipment Market by Product Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 4: Global Sports Equipment Market by Product Segmentation 2016

Exhibit 5: Global Sports Equipment Market by Product Segmentation 2012-2016

Exhibit 6: Global Sports Equipment Market by Ball Sports 2012-2016 (US$ billion)



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