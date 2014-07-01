Global Sports Medicine Devices Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Sports medicine refers to a branch of medical field involving physical fitness, treatment and prevention of sports and exercise related injuries. These injuries include sprain, strain, fractures, joint dislocation, musculoskeletal injuries and soft tissue damage. The sports medicine devices market have been extensively analysed on the basis of factors such as the technology used, success rate, reimbursement coverage and geographical reach.



This report studies the global market for sports medicine devices from the perspective of various orthopedic as well as recovery and support products. The orthopedic sports medicine products market is broadly segmented into artificial joint implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture repair devices, prosthetics and orthobiologics. The recovery and support sport medicine products include braces, performance monitoring devices, accessories and other recovery products in cryotherapy, thermotherapy, ultrasound therapy, electrical stimulation and compression clothing, based on the availability of the products in the market. Geographically, the market is analysed for four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW).



Each of the segments has been analysed on the basis of its current and future market size for the period 2011 to 2019, in terms of revenue generation in USD million, considering 2011 and 2012 as the base years. The compounded annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 along with the estimations of market size.



A competitive landscape, mapping all the market players and their respective market shares for 2012 are provided in this report. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Arthrex, Arthrocare, Biomet, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., DJO Global, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Ossur hf and Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Each of these market players are profiled in this report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.