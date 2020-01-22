Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market-Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The latest report on "Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market (Type - Central Pivot, Lateral Move, Solid Set, and Other Types; Mobility - Portable System, and Permanent System; Crop Type - Cereals, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Other Crop Type; Application - Agriculture, Lawns, Public Parks, Sports Grounds, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global sprinkler irrigation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025



Accurate and Easy Measurement of Distributed Water and Reduces Labor Cost is Beneficial for the Market Growth



The growing awareness regarding water conservations and scarcity of water across the globe have a positive impact on the adoption of the sprinkler irrigation system. It is estimated that the sprinkler irrigation system saves up to 50% of water compared to surface irrigation method and increases productivity by about 15-25%. Moreover, Sprinklers provide efficient coverage for small to large areas and are suitable for use on all types of properties. There are several advantages offered by the sprinkler irrigation system includes uniform distribution of water with high efficiency, loss of water is the minimum, accurate and easy measurement of distributed water and reduces labor costs are beneficial for the market growth. However, the high initial cost is expected to restraints the growth of the sprinkler irrigation system market. Going further, innovations and technological advancements create lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.



Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global sprinkler irrigation systems market has been broadly classified into type, mobility, crop type, application. Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into the central pivot, lateral move solid set, and other types. Among them, the center pivot segment is expected to record the highest market share during the forecast period. Center pivot irrigation system is applicable to almost all crops including, cereals, legumes, forage, and vegetables. The mobility segment is further sub-segmented into the portable system and permanent system. By crop type, the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market is divided into cereals oilseeds &pulses, fruits & vegetables, and another crop type. The Application segment is further divided into agriculture, lawns, public parks, sports grounds, and other applications.



North America is Accounted to Hold Maximum Share in Sprinkler Irrigation System Market



On the basis of the region, the global sprinkler irrigation system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America is accounted for to hold maximum share in this market. The growth of North America primarily driven by the United States and Canada. As per the usgs.gov, in the US, as of 2015, 34,700 thousand acres of land were irrigated with a sprinkler system. In the Asia-Pacific region, growing awareness related to the benefits of using sprinklers irrigation system and prominent support from the government through incentives is driving the market growth. The countries such as China and India are a major consumer of water resources along with growing concern regarding water management are promoting the market growth.



Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Competitive Analysis



The global sprinkler irrigation systems market comprises with the players such as Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Life Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hunter Industries, Ewing Irrigation Products, Inc., Epc Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Antelco Pty Ltd, and Access Irrigation Ltd. These players are focusing on new product developments and launches in order to maintain their market positions.



