Global Squash/Syrups Report 2012:MarketResearchReports.biz

A detailed analysis of the global squash/syrups market, published by Canadean and including global and eight regional summaries.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Global Squash/Syrups Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Squash/Syrups drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Squash/syrups are one of the smaller soft drinks categories and quite mature, nevertheless volume development remains positive growing by almost 4% last year. Total volumes were the equivalent of 18.6 bn RTD litres. The magnitude of annual growth is actually accelerating. In 2010 it was 2% and in 2008 less than 1%



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Volumes advanced by almost 660 million litres in 2011. North America, the Rest of Africa and West Europe were responsible for three quarters of this extra volume



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Global Squash/Syrups Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 74 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Squash/Syrups Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends in the squash/syrups category worldwide.



Key Features and Benefits



Dataincludessquash/syrups consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, plus forecasts to 2015 by country.

Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).

Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.

A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.

Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.



Key Market Issues



Like fruit powders the category suffers a drawback where unreliable public water supplies means that the concentrate needs to be mixed with bottled or bulk/HOD water. This comes at a cost. But squash/syrups are not only drunk as cheap substitutes to RTD juice drinks, they are also poured over ice (slushies), used in milkshakes, hot and alcoholic drinks and employed as a dessert flavoring

Squash/syrups volumes grew across most regions last year. The two exceptions were Australasia and Latin America. The latter has been in decline since 2008 but it was the first time that the Australasian market has dipped for three years. The cause of the drop was a change in the dilution rate by several Australian brands and Private Label. Many consumers were wary and reluctant to adopt the stronger formulation



Key Highlights



Some 16-17% of volume is represented by low calorie products almost all of which is to be found in West Europe. This share is not tending to increase over time

Flavor options are extensive and include champagne, date and honey however orange is the top choice with a fairly stable share that has hovered between 27-28% since 2003. Last year it stood at 27%. Lemon is the second ranked single flavor choice (4%). Berries accounted for a further 10% of volume

Three out of every five litres of squash/syrups are sold in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and the share of this plastic continues to steadily rise. In 2004 less than half of global volumes were packed in PET. Glass is second choice but has lost out to the rise of PET and now only holds around a 23% share, down from over 30% in 2004

Around nine out of every litre of squash/syrups is sold through retail outlets, mainly for at-home use, with the share held by on-premise progressively declining for many years. This is despite producer attempts to broaden usage such as a dessert topping in restaurants



