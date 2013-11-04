Global Stationary Generator Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Global Stationary Generator Market 2012-2016



Global Stationary Generator market to grow at a CAGR of 6.15 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing dependency on electrical appliances and electronic devices. The Global Stationary Generator market has also been witnessing the emergence of the next-generation stationary generator. However, the need to comply with government regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Stationary Generator Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Stationary Generator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., Detroit Tools, Generac Holdings Inc., GE Co., and Siemens AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Force Analysis

7. End-Users Segmentation

7.1 Stationary Generator Market in Industrial Sector

Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Stationary Generator Market in Infrastructure Sector

Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Stationary Generator Market in Commercial Sector

Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Stationary Generator Market in Residential Sector

Market Size and Forecast

8. Product Segmentation

9. Power Segmentation

9.1 Below 5kW Segment

9.2 5-22kW Segment

9.3 Above 22kW Segment

10. Geographical Segmentation

10.1 The Stationary Generator Market in the Americas

10.2 The Stationary Generator Market in the EMEA Region

10.3 The Stationary Generator Market in the APAC Region



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