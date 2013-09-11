Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Stem Cell Anticancer Therapeutics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Stem Anticancer Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 11.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. Increasing investment in R&D is one of the key factors contributing to this market growth. The Global Stem Anticancer Therapeutics market has also been witnessing an increasing number of strategic alliances among vendors. However, stringent regulatory approval processes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Stem Anticancer Therapeutics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Stem Anticancer Therapeutics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Celgene Corp., Curis Inc., Exelixis Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd., Lonza Group, Merck & Co. Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Verastem Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Celgene Corp., Curis Inc., Exelixis Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd., Lonza Group, Merck & Co. Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Verastem Inc.



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