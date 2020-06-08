Global Stem Cell Exosome Therapeutic Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- "Global Stem Cell Exosome Therapeutic Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028" The global market for stem cell exosome therapeutic was valued at US$ 9.52 Mn and it is expected to reach US$ 34.49 Mn in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 16% during the period of 2020-2028.



Stem cells are type of cells which has potential of self-regeneration and multiplex differentiation and can be classified into various types of adult cells, such as iPSCs, ESCs, and somatic stem cells. Exosomes isolated from various stem cells can help to regenerate the tissue in the limbs, skin, heart, and other tissues.



Exosomes are sold as diagnostic devices, therapeutic agents, cosmeceuticals, research tools, and much more. The demand for stem cell exosome therapeutic is increasing rapidly owing to the rising prevalence of autoimmune disease, chronic inflammation, lyme disease, and other chronic degenerative diseases. Moreover, the emerging research activities in exosome therapeutic are expected to increase the adoption of stem cell exosome therapeutic. The stem cell exosome therapeutic market is a segment based on source type, application, and geography. Based on source type, the global market is segregated into MSC, dendritic cells, umbilical MSC, plasma, and others.



The MSC or mesenchymal stem cells segment dominated the global stem cell exosome therapeutic market. The high adoption of mesenchymal stem cells for treatment of degenerative and inflammatory disease is further projected to boost the market growth. In terms of application, the global stem cell exosome therapeutic market is divided into precision medicine, regenerative medicine, and others. In 2019, regenerative medicine dominated the global market. Stem cell therapies are appropriate therapeutics for regenerative diseases.



The stem cell exosome therapeutic market is highly fragmented with the large number of players operating in local as well as international market. global stem cell exosome therapeutic market reports cover prominent players such Capricor Therapeutics Inc., ExoCoBio, Exopharm Pty Ltd, Direct Biologics, MDimune Inc., Invitrx Inc., OmniSpirant Limited, RoosterBio Inc., Everkine Corporation, Stemcell Medicine Ltd., VivaZome Therapeutics Pty Ltd, Evox Therapeutics, Kimera Labs, The Cell-Factory BVBA (Esperite), Unicyte AG, Exogenus Therapeutics, Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Anjarium Biosciences, ReNeuron, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Codiak Biosciences, among others.



Market Segments

Global Stem Cell Exosome Therapeutic Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2028) By Source Type

- MSC

- Dendritic Cells

- Umbilical MSC

- Plasma

- Others



Global Stem Cell Exosome Therapeutic Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2028) By Application

- Precision Medicine

- Regenerative Medicine

- Others



Global Stem Cell Exosome Therapeutic Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2028) By Region

Europe

- Germany

- Poland

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



North America

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

- Company Overview

- Financial Performance

- Key Development

- Latest Strategic Developments



