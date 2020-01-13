Global Stem Cell Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% During the Forecast Period

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Global Stem Cell Market (Type - Adult Stem Cell, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell, Human Embryonic Stem Cell, and Other Types; Application - Regenerative Medicine, Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Other Application; End User - Therapeutics Companies, Cell and Tissue Banks, Tools and Reagents Companies, and Service Companies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. A stem cell has a unique ability to develop into specialized cell types in the body depending on the source of stem cells and their biological plasticity. Owing to their ability to transform into the new cell, they can be used to replace cells and tissues that have been damaged or lost due to disease. Stem cell therapy is a unique technique that can be used in tissue regeneration, cardiovascular disease treatment, brain disease treatment, and blood cell regeneration treatment. According to the report, the global stem cell market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13006



Research Projects are Set to Offer New Opportunities for the Growth of the Stem Cell Market



A multi-disciplinary research team, based at the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (University of Cambridge), studied young and old rat brains to understand the impact of age-related brain stiffening on the function of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs).



"MS is relentless, painful, and disabling, and treatments that can slow and prevent the accumulation of disability over time are desperately needed. The Cambridge team's discoveries on how brain stem cells age and how this process might be reversed have important implications for future treatment because it gives us a new target to address issues associated with aging and MS, including how to potentially regain lost function in the brain."- Dr. Susan Kohlhaas, Director of research at the MS Society



Adult Stem Cell Segment is Expected to Maintain its Dominance Over the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, and end-user. Based on the type the study includes adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cell, human embryonic stem cell, and other types. Based on the application, the study includes regenerative medicine, neurology, oncology, cardiology, and other application. Based on the end-user, the study includes therapeutics companies, cell and tissue banks, tools and reagents companies, and service companies.



Based on the type of adult stem cell segment is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as minimal ethical issues, lower rejection rates, and long-term renewal property associated with stem cell utility has contributed to the dominance of this segment.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/13006



Regional Analysis



North America Dominates the Stem Cell Market and Anticipated to Stay on Top During the Forecast Period



Advanced healthcare facilities and increasing funding for research and development are and well-established reimbursement policies and the presence of major market players are supporting the growth of the market in this region.FDA published four guidance documents in November 2017 that supplement existing statutes and together form its regenerative medicine regulatory framework. With these guidance documents, the FDA sought to clarify the distinctions between products that are subject to full drug approval requirements and those that are not.



Competitive Analysis



The key players profiled in the report are Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., BIOTIME, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, CellGenix GmbH, Genea BioCells, Lonza Group AG, and Other companies.



In 2019, STEMCELL Technologies Win Deloitte Best Managed Companies' Award



STEMCELL Technologies is Canada's largest biotechnology company that develops specialized cell culture media, cell isolation systems, accessory products and scientific services that are used by life sciences researchers working in cell therapy, cancer research, and regenerative medicine fields.



In November 2019, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. announced the publication of "NurOwn Phase 2 Randomized Clinical Trial in ALS: Safety, Clinical and BioMarker Results," in the international, peer-reviewed journal Neurology.



Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-stem-cell-market



About us

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The stem cell report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the stem cell market.