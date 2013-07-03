Global Stem Cells Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Stem cells are undifferentiated cells which are capable of differentiating into any type of cell that make-up the human body and thus, are capable of producing non-regenerative cells such as neural and myocardial cells. This report estimates the market for global stem cells in terms of revenue (USD billion) for the period 2012 – 2018, keeping 2011 as the base year. The global stem cells market is mainly segmented into four major sub-types namely market by products, market by technology, market by applications and market by geography.



The market by products is segmented into three sub-types, namely adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells and other type of stem cells. Adult stem cells are further segmented into hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, neuronal stem cells, dental stem cells and umbilical cord stem cells. The other types of stem cells include induced pluripotent stem cells, natural rosette cells and very small embryonic like stem cells.



The global stem cells market by technology is segmented into four sub-types, namely cell acquisition, cell production, cryopreservation and expansion and sub-culture. Cell acquisition is further segmented into three sub-types, namely bone marrow harvest, apheresis and umbilical cord blood. Cell production is further segmented into therapeutic cloning, in vitro fertilization, isolation and cell culture.



The global stem cells market by application is segmented into regenerative medicines and drug discovery and development. Regenerative medicines are further segmented into ten sub-types, namely neurological disorders, orthopedics, cancer, hematological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, injuries, diabetes, liver disorders, incontinence and other disorders like Crohn’s disease, infertility, immunodeficiency disorders and organ transplants.



The global stem cells market is also segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world (RoW) regions and the market in terms of USD billion is provided in this report.



The report highlights the market shares of key players in 2011. The company profiles for some of the key players, namely Advanced Cell Technology Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., BioTime Inc., Aastrom Biosciences Inc. and California Stem Cell Inc. in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments and product portfolio is also covered.



The global stem cells market is categorized into the following segments:



Stem Cells Market by Products

Adult Stem Cells

Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Neuronal Stem Cells

Dental Stem Cells

Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Natural Rosette Cells

Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells



Stem Cells Market by Technology

Cell Acquisition

Bone Marrow Harvest

Apheresis

Umbilical Blood Cord

Cell Production

Therapeutic Cloning

In Vitro Fertilization

Isolation

Cell Culture

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture



Stem Cells Market by Applications

Regenerative Medicine

Neurological Disorders

Orthopedics

Cancer

Hematological disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Injuries

Wound Care

Spinal Cord Injury

Others (Joint Injuries, Eye Injuries, Lacerations and Concussions)

Diabetes

Liver Disorder

Incontinence

Others (Crohn’s Disease, Infertility, Immunodeficiency Disorder, Organ Transplants, Ophthalmic Disorder)

Drug Discovery and Development



Stem Cells Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)



