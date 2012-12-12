Global Still Drinks Report 2012: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Product Synopsis

Published by Canadean, the Global Still Drinks Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the still drinks soft drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

The Global Still Drinks Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global still drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Of all the soft drinks categories, still drinks is the most diverse, encompassing a vast array of non-carbonated product with a juice content ranging from 0-24.9%. At global level the category has exhibited a pattern of continuing growth over the last decade. 2011 was no exception with volumes advancing by a further 7%; the highest recorded increase after energy drinks and bulk/HOD water



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Still drinks benefited from some shift away from carbonated drinks in many markets, but is also coming under pressure from perceived healthier non-carbonated products such as iced/rtd tea drinks



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Global Still Drinks Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Still Drinks Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Still Drinks category worldwide.



Key Features and Benefits

Dataincludesstill drinks consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.



Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).



Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.



A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.



Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.



Key Market Issues

In many countries consumers traditionally do not differentiate between juice, nectars and still drinks



Price rather than juice content usually governs the purchase decision. In other regions, such as in Europe, still drinks has reaped some benefit in recent years from consumers opting to trade down from nectars for budget reasons in a climate of increasing austerity



Key Highlights

Whilst the range of flavors available is becoming increasingly extensive, orange remains the key flavor of choice; although share has dropped by two percentage points over the decade. Lemon, apple, mango, peach and grape remain the other single flavors of most prominence. Whilst flavor mixes registered a slowdown in growth rate in 2011, the berries segment outperformed the category average; with strong contribution from Latin America. The significance of the herbs and spices segment hinges primarily on propensity in Asia; as does nut/seed variants



The packaging profile is led by PET with a share of 45%, compared to 25% in 2001. Single-serve packs represent two-thirds of still drinks sales, covering can, foil pouch, carton and bottles. Carton (19%) remains important particularly for the children's lunch box segment



Still drinks are typically purchased through off-premise and little movement in share has been noted at global level in recent years .



