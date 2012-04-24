Global Storage Replication Software Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- The Global Storage Replication Software market to reach US$4.8 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to protect data and reduce cost, and organizations are thus looking for solutions to manage the ever-increasing volume of information with the use of minimal resources. The Global Storage Replication Software market has also been witnessing demand for improved replication management. However, compliance with regulations is an increasingly costly part of business operations, which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Storage Replication Software Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Storage Replication Software landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include NetApp Inc., EMC Corp., IBM Corp., and Hitachi Data Systems Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



