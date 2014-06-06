Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Storage Software Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Storage software is an effective tool used by enterprises to improve the control and management of storage hardware devices and networks. Storage software comprises all software products that are used for efficient data management and data storage in the enterprise infrastructure. Storage software can be used for device management, data transmission, data security, data recovery, backup, and retrieval of data. Organizations are increasingly investing in storage software because of the increasing number of servers, branches, and data they need to manage. In addition, storage software also supports the duplication and copying of data as soon as it is created or downloaded.



Analysts forecast the Global Storage Software market will grow at a CAGR of 4.74 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Storage Software market is a part of the Global Storage market. The Global Storage Software market can be divided into six segments: Data Protection and Recovery, Storage Replication, Archiving, Storage Resource Management, Storage Device Management, and Other Storage Software.



Global Storage Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APEJ regions, and Japan; it also covers the Global Storage Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APEJ



- Japan



Key Vendors



- EMC Corp.



- IBM Corp.



- NetApp Inc.



- Symantec Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Dell Inc.



- Hewlett-Packard Co.



- Hitachi Ltd.



- Microsoft Corp.



Key Market Driver



- Growing Demand for Storage Virtualization.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Lack of Structured Storage Infrastructure.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Use of Flash Memory Storage.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156872/global-storage-software-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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