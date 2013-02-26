Global Stretchable Electronics Comes to Market : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Stretchable electronics concerns electrical and electronic circuits and combinations of these that are elastically or inelastically stretchable by more than a few percent while retaining function. For that, they tend to be laminar and usually thin. No definitions of electronics and electrical sectors are fully watertight but it is convenient to consider stretchable electronics as a part of printed electronics, a term taken to include printed and potentially printed (eg thin film) electronics and electrics. This is because the cost, space and weight reduction sought in most cases is best achieved by printing and printing-like technologies.



The applications targeted are primarily in healthcare, including health-related monitoring and management for military purposes and sport. About 40% of the research and commercialisation of stretchable electronics takes place in the USA, with the UK, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Korea and Japan, also making a broad impact. This report examines who is bringing what to market and why and it analyses where the most promising opportunities lie. It scopes the emerging stretchable technologies, many of which promise huge improvements, opening yet more potential markets.



Main areas the report covers



Examination of how stretchable technology fits into the printed electronics and allied scenes, the materials and applications that look most promising and the lessons of success and failure. Profile of 55 organisations that have made significant advances.



Those developing, manufacturing and selling printed electronics and those that seek to do so. Those wishing to do product integration involving printed electronics. Those seeking to improve procedures, capability, safety cost and efficiency particularly in healthcare, sport, military, automotive and consumer electronics and electrics sectors. Investors and potential investors in leading edge electronics and electric companies. Materials scientists, electronics and electrical industry professionals.



Forecasts



At this early stage forecasting is difficult but we give some indications for the next ten years and reveal many key trends.

