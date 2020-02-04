Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- This report studies the global market size of Strollers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Strollers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Strollers market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Strollers are a carriage with three or four wheels and often having a retractable hood, that is pushed while walking to transport an infant or young child.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government' policy and the high production of Strollers etc. in the international market, the current demand for Strollers product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Asia, EU, North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand. The main production region is concentrated in the Asia.



In the different region, the price has a great gap. The developed countries' price is about 150% higher than the developing countries.



Although sales of Strollers brought a lot of opportunities, the consumption of the stroller is still based on the population and the local's consumers' price index, the raw material will have great influence on the price.

In 2017, the global Strollers market size was 1970 million US$ and is forecast to 2030 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Strollers market based on company, product type, application and key regions.



The various contributors involved in the value chain of Strollers include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.



The key manufacturers in the Strollers include

Good Baby

NEWELL RUBBERMAID

Artsana S.p.A.

Combi Corporation

Stokke AS

Hauck

Dorel

ABC Design

Emmaljunga

UPPAbaby

Peg Perego

Seebaby

Shenma Group

BBH

Mybaby

Aing

Roadmate



Market Size Split by Type

By Appearance and Design

Lightweight

Standard

Multi Optional Systems

3-wheelers

By Function

Stroller

Pram

Multi-child strollers

Market Size Split by Application

0 - 1 Year Old

1 - 2 Years Old

2.5 - 4 Years Old



Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa



