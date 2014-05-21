Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global STS Translation Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

STS translation is a technology to convert spoken words into digital signals that can be recognized and automatically translated into the spoken commands of another language. A STS translation system or software is deployed for real-time communication between two or more individuals who speak different languages. Such systems can be employed in handheld PDAs, smartphones, desktops, and laptops, as well via landlines. A STS translation system is cost-effective compared to human translators.



Analysts forecast the Global STS Translation market will grow at a CAGR of 19.11 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global STS Translation market can be divided into three segments: Speech Recognition, Speech Translation, and Speech Synthesis. These segments indicate the procedure of doing STS Translation.



Global STS Translation Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global STS Translation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- AT&T Inc.



- IBM Corp.



- SpeechTrans Inc.



- Voxtec International Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



- Apple Inc.



- AppTek



- AT&T Inc.



- ECTACO Inc.



- Google Inc.



- IBM Corp.



- Microsoft Corp.



- Raytheon BBN Technologies



- Sakhr Software Co.



- SpeechTrans Inc.



- Voxtec International Inc.



Key Market Driver



- Presence of Diverse Workforce in Enterprises.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Inability to Suppress Variations in the Performance.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand for Mobile Apps.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155921/global-sts-translation-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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