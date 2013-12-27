Global Study On: Ceramic Coating Market Trends and Forecast 2014-2018: Now Available MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Market analysts forecast the Global Ceramic Coating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.24 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in ceramic coating of automotive components. The Global Ceramic Coating market has also been witnessing the increasing use of plasma-sprayed ceramic coating. However, the high total cost of ownership could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Research report On, the Global Ceramic Coating Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ceramic Coating market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors

operating in this market.



To read the complete report with TOC, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-ceramic-coating-market-2014-2018



Key vendors dominating this space are APS Materials, Inc., Bodycote Plc., Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., and Kurt J. Lesker Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



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5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Global Ceramic Coating market for Thermal Spray Segment

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Global Ceramic Coating market for Physical Vapour Deposition Segment

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Ceramic Coating market for Chemical Vapour Deposition Segment



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Ceramic Coating market in Americas

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2 Ceramic Coating market in the EMEA Region

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Ceramic Coating market in the APAC Region



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9. Key Leading Countries

9.1 USA

9.2 China

9.3 Japan



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



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