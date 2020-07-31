Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Size Study with COVID Impact, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market:



Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) have always been high-performance thermoplastic elastomers which are designed to improve the performance of such a variety of end-use products and applications. These copolymers have a wide application area owing to their characteristics such as design versatility, high resilience, high thermal stability, crystal clarity, high resistance and others. Styrene block polymers are used for the production of ear / side panels, waistbands, leg elastics, tabs as well as in the landing area of baby diapers. Growing environmental concerns, coupled with the low cost of replacing rubber, PVC and other thermoplastics in various industrial applications, is a significant factor expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the annual average price of natural rubber at the Singapore Commodity Exchange (one of key global commodity exchanges for rubber) reached Approximately 4.82 per kilogram in 2011. Ever since, the cost has decreased to an annual average of 1,64 US dollars for every kilogram in 2019. The opportunity factors are the developments in the manufacturing and construction sector. As per Statista Research Department, Infrastructure output has been expected to increase at a higher rate from 2019. SBS elastomers aren't really suitable for continuous use under UV and ozone conditions, which can be the restraining factor.



The regional analysis of global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America's styrene block copolymers market is likely to account for a large revenue share in the global styrene block copolymers market. The North America, market is growing rapidly because the FDA has approved the use of SBC in the manufacture of medical equipment. The market for styrene block copolymers in Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest increase in terms over the next ten years, due to increasing demand for the construction sector in the countries in the region. The markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are growing significantly in terms of baby diaper use. The use of SBC in footwear has a positive impact on regional industry growth. China has been leading the world market, followed by India.



Major market player included in this report are:

TSRC Corporation

BASF SE

Zeon Corp.

Versalis S.p.A

Ineos Styrolution

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Kraton Performance Polymers

Sinopec



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



by Type

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Hydrogenated SBC (HSBC)



by Application

Asphalt Modification (Paving and Roofing)

Polymer Modification

Adhesives and Sealants

others



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



