Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBCs) Market 2014 to 2020 - Industry Size, Trends, Analysis ,Growth and Forecast to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The global market for Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) is expected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth of major end use industries including construction/infrastructure and footwear, especially in high growth markets of China, India and Brazil is expected to be a key factor for SBC market development. Volatile raw material prices are expected to be a key challenge for market participants over the forecast period.



Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) emerged as the leading product segment and accounted for 76.2% of total market volume in 2013. SBS was followed by HSBC (Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers) which accounted for 13.2% of total market volume in 2013. HSBC is also expected to be the fastest growing product segment, at an estimated CAGR of 5.3% from 2014 to 2020.



The report “Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBCs) Market Analysis By Product (SBS, SIS, HSBC), By Application (Paving and Roofing, Footwear, Advanced Materials, Adhesives, Sealants, Coatings) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/styrenic-block-copolymers-sbcs-industry



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- The global market for SBC was 1,814.8 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 2,457.9 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2014 to 2020.

- Paving and roofing applications dominated SBC demand, accounting for 36.1% of total market volume in 2013. Paving and roofing was followed by footwear which accounted for 24.6% of total market volume in the same year. However, advanced materials are expected to be the fastest growing application market for SBCs, at an estimated CAGR of 5% from 2014 to 2020.

- Asia Pacific continued its dominance in the global SBC market and accounted for 45.6% of total market volume in 2013 to become the largest regional SBC consumer. Asia Pacific along with being the largest market is also expected to be the fastest growing market for SBC at an estimated CAGR of 4.8% from 2014 to 2020.

- The global SBC market is highly concentrated, as top four companies including Sinopec, Kraton, LCY Chemical and Dynasol accounted for over 60% of total market in 2013. Some of the other companies operating in the global SBC market include LG Chemicals, TSRC and Dushanzi among some other companies



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the SBC market on the basis of application and region:



Global Styrenic Block Copolymers Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

- Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

- Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)



Global Styrenic Block Copolymers Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Paving and Roofing

- Footwear

- Advanced Materials (compounding, personal care & polymer systems)

- Adhesives, Sealants and Coatings

- Others



Styrenic Block Copolymers Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



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