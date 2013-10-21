Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Submarine Fiber Cable market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the interlinking countries for economic growth. The Global Submarine Fiber Cable market has also been witnessing the proposal for deployment of submarine cable in Artic Ocean. However, the man-made fiber cut hazards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Submarine Fiber Cable market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks Ltd., Ericsson (Lm) Tel-Sp Adr, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Marine Networks Co.Ltd., NEC Corp., Nexans SA, Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmBH (NSW), Reliance Globalcom Ltd., and Tyco Electronics Subsea Communications LLC.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Brasil Telecom Celular S.A., Ciena Corp., Columbia Ventures Corp., Infinera Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Pacnet Ltd., Southern Cross Cables Holdings Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Telefonica SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., and Xtera Communication Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks Ltd., Ericsson (Lm) Tel-Sp Adr, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Marine Networks Co.Ltd., NEC Corp., Nexans SA, Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmBH (NSW), Reliance Globalcom Ltd., Tyco Electronics Subsea Communications LLC., Brasil Telecom Celular S.A., Ciena Corp., Columbia Ventures Corp., Infinera Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Pacnet Ltd., Southern Cross Cables Holdings Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Telefonica SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., and Xtera Communication Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144646/global-submarine-fiber-cable-market-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604