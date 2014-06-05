Global Submarine Market Analysis & Forecast 2014-2024: Worldwide Business Survey

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Global Submarine Market" Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast



The Global Submarine Market 2014-2024 Report, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



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Key Findings



- The global submarinemarket is expected to experience a CAGR growth of 5.19% during 2014-2024.

- North America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to be the largest submarine markets, with a cumulative market share of more than 62%

- The SSN segment expected to dominate the submarine market, with a share of 41.1%.

- Need to replace obsolete submarines and robust procurement plans in Asia due to increase in maritime security threats, isexpected to channel more funds towards the sector.



Synopsis



This report offers detailed analysis of the global submarine market with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for submarines, key market trends and challenges faced by industry participants.



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In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- Global submarine market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the submarine market during 2014-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for submarines. It also provides a snapshot of the spending patterns and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments in the submarine market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of the defense ministries around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

- SWOT analysis of the submarine market: analysis of the industry characteristics by determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by the submarine industry.

- Global submarine country analysis: analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the submarine industry expected to be in demand in each region.

- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during the forecast period.

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global submarine industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



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Reasons To Buy



- This report will give the user confidence to makethe correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the submarine market and to identify emerging/declining marketsover the next 10 years.

- This report will give the user a thorough fact based analysis with information about demand for various submarine segments in each of the top ten countries and the underlying factors that are driving the demand. For example, The Indian MoD is in the process of outfitting its current fleet consisting only of diesel electric submarines with the more powerful SSNs and SSBNs.

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the major industries that are driving the submarine market which will provide the user with a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. E.g.the Sweden based company Saab is making significant efforts to acquire TKMS in order to strengthen the Swedish domestic submarine manufacturing capabilities.

- The major programs section will inform the user about major programs being undertaken by defense ministries and governments in different segments of the submarine market during the forecast period.

- Detailed profiles of the top submarine manufacturers and service providers around the world with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

- A deep qualitative analysis of the global submarine sector covering sections including demand drivers, SWOT, industry trends, and latest technological developments.



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