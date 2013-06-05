Global Substation Automation Market 2012-2016 : Industry Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Global Substation Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 4.15 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for a reduction in transmission and distribution loss. The Global Substation Automation market has also been witnessing an increased number of government plans that encourage the installation of substation automation systems. However, the increased exposure of these systems to cyber-attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Substation Automation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Substation Automation market in Asia, North America, and Europe. It also covers the Global Substation Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Group, GE Co., Honeywell International Inc., Invensys, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SA, and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are BPL Global Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Echelon Corp., Elster Group SE, Iskraemeco, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, NovaTech LLC, Open Systems International Inc., RuggedCom Inc., Sensus Ltd., Silver Spring Networks Inc., Subnet Solutions Inc., Trilliant Inc., and Tropos Networks Inc.



