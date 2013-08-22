Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Super Junction MOSFET Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Super Junction Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. The deployment of super junction MOSFETs into power supplies reduces the power supplies size and this is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The Global Super Junction MOSFET market has also been witnessing rapid technological innovations. However, the high cost of production of super junction MOSFETs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Super Junction MOSFET Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Super Junction MOSFET market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Corp., and Renesas Electronics Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. Fuji Electric Holdings Co. Ltd., and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. Fuji Electric Holdings Co. Ltd., and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.



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