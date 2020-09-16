Global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Overview

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Study Report and Market Model.



Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) are able to absorb extremely large amounts of a liquid. The largest end use of SAP is found in personal care products. More than 80% of global SAP is used in the manufacturing of nappies, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The economic downturn had a severe impact on the global petrochemicals industry; however, the global SAP market was not significantly impacted by the economic meltdown in 2008-2009 due to shortage witnessed in the glacial acrylic acid supply. Though the demand slightly declined during that period, it again bounced back in 2010. However, the global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has impacted the global Superabsorbent Polymers markets.



According to Prismane Consulting's Acrylic Acid and SAP Market model, SAP global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over 5% per year through in the period 2020 to 2030.



The Superabsorbent Polymers market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market, By Application

- Adult Incontinence Products

- Baby Diapers

- Sanitary Napkins

- Wound Dressing

- Seed Coating

- Medical Waste Solidification

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- SAP Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- SAP Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Grade, Form and Application

- Capacity & Production

- Trade

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



