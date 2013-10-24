Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Supercapacitors Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Supercapacitor market to grow at a CAGR of 19.85 percent over the period. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for an environmentally friendly fuel source. The Global Supercapacitor market has also been witnessing the increasing disparity in supply and demand balance of fossil fuel. However, the lack of supporting infrastructure for implementing the technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Supercapacitor Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Supercapacitor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Maxwell Technologies Inc., Nippon Chemi-Con Group, Nesscap Energy Inc., and Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are NEC- Tokin, Electronic Technologies, Seiko Instruments, and Batscap.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144915/global-supercapacitors-market-2012-2016.html



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