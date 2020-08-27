Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Superficial radiation therapy is used for treating the non-melanoma skin cancer. It is highly effective, painless and destroys the abnormal cells in the human body. Non-melanoma skin cancer is the 5th most and commonly occurring cancer in men and women, with over 1 million diagnoses worldwide in 2018.

The report also provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market.The report enables the market stakeholders to have a better decision-making which can subsequently add to their profit quotient.



The Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25. The market growth is attributed to rising number of skin cancer patients and booming ageing population across the world. The significantly changing weather condition and rising population is estimated to increase skin cancer incidence 11% globally by 2050. Moreover, the surging funding by the government towards the R&D activities and on development of healthcare facilities along with burgeoning non-invasive procedures and boost in technological advancements in the producers is catalyzing in the growth of superficial radiation therapy systems



Request Sample: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/global-superficial-radiation-therapy-systems-market.html?utm_source=releasewire&utm_medium=releasewire



North America acquired the highest market share in 2019. US dominated the North America region due to the strong dominance of highly trained professionals, companies,and advanced healthcare facilities. Around 5 million individuals suffer from skin cancer in United States each year.Moreover, the rising number of patients with skin cancer, boost in the investment made by the government towards R&D activities and surging funding towards healthcare is promulgating the market growth of superficial radiation therapy systems. According to Skin Cancer Foundation, in the U.S., more than 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System market are include Sensus Healthcare, Xstrahl Limited, Others



About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading research, consulting and data analytics firm that provides a wide range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals to a substantial and varied client base that includes multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.



We specialize in niche industries and emerging geographies to support our clients in the formulation of strategies viz. Go to Market (GTM), product development, feasibility analysis, project scoping, market segmentation, competitive benchmarking, market sizing & forecasting, trend analysis, etc. in around 15 industry verticals to enable our clients in identifying attractive investment opportunities and maximizing ROI through an early mover advantage.