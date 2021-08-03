Global Supply Chain Bottlenecks Undermine Recovery in Asia Pacific

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- COVID-19 has proven to be one of the most resilient of viruses with new waves rising up all the time. June and July 2021 have seen fresh clusters of the virus in the Asia Pacific region and this has continued to have an ongoing negative effect on global supply chains. Vaccination programmes in this part of the world have yet to achieve the same reach as in many others and, as a result, outbreaks can have significantly more impact. One of the key effects in recent months has been supply chain bottlenecks that could potentially undermine attempts at recovery and which also have the potential to push prices up every time they happen. One of the most obvious examples of the way that outbreaks in Asia Pacific are making things tough for the global supply chain is in Taiwan and Malaysia. Here, new cases have affected the semiconductor supply chain, resulting in a worsening in the global shortage of chips. This is just one example of where problems continue to arise.



Supply chain recruitment in Asia Pacific is going to be a big factor in recovery for this part of the world. DSJ Global is committed to supporting firms across the industry in finding new ways to make this happen by hiring for resilience and growth. The firm was established in 2008 and is now a leading specialist in finding the talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process. Over the years, DSJ Global has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as vital connections with organisations across the industry. That's why the firm is a logical first choice for enterprises keen to grow through hiring as well as candidates looking to take a career-defining next step. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enable DSJ Global to support connections through bespoke objectives for growth-minded business, which is why the firm has excelled at supply chain recruitment in Asia Pacific.



DSJ Global has a reach that extends to key locations across the Asia Pacific region. This is supported by a robust international perspective that comes from being part of a strong international network and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Internally, the focus is on growth, learning and progress and DSJ Global consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to encourage key skills and meet development outcomes. The firm also invests in best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies for all its people so that all have the tools to deliver on key service promises. Even during the challenges of the pandemic the firm was committed to making key connections happen. As a result, there are now a range of opportunities available via DSJ Global in Hong Kong, including: Commodity Sourcing Head, Supplier Quality Manager, Electrical Engineer, Sourcing Specialist and Operational Excellence Lead.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.