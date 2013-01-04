Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.95 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to boost productivity. The Global SCM Software market has also been witnessing consolidation in the WMS and TMS software markets. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SCM Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ariba Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Oracle Corp. and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Manhattan Associates Inc., RedPrairie Corp., IBS, Lawson Software Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Kewill Systems, Retalix Ltd., Servigistics Inc., Epicor, Infor Global Solutions, TECSYS, Totvs, GTNexus Software Pvt. Ltd., IBM Sterling Commerce Inc., Aldata Software Management Inc., e2open Inc., IFS, Logility Inc., Consafe Logistics Ltd., Generix Group, Softeon Inc., @logistics Reply, HighJump Software Inc., Accellos Inc., Deposco Inc., eBizNET Solutions Pvt. Ltd., LogFire, and Snapfulfil.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



