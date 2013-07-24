Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global SCM Software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for companies to improve their efficiency. The market has also been witnessing the development and adoption of supply chain visibility and event management. However, vendor and partner relationship issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global SCM Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global SCM Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., Redprairie Corp., and SAP AG.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Accellos Inc., Descrates Inc., Epicor Corp., Global Solutions Inc., GTNexus Corp., HighJump Software Inc., IBM Corp., Infor Global Solutions Inc., Kewill Systems Inc., Kinaxis Corp., Lawson software Corp., Logility Corp., Quintiq Corp., Retalix Corp., Servigistics Inc., and Totvs Inc.

