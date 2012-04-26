Global Supply Chain Management Software Market in Retail 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- The Global Supply Chain Management Software market in the Retail industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for efficient inventory management. The Global Supply Chain Management Software market in the Retail industry has also been witnessing the increasing availability of software as a service. However, diverse business models of retail customers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market in the Retail Industry 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Supply Chain Management Software market in the Retail industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include SAP AG, Oracle Corp., JDA Software Inc., and Ariba Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/65002/global-supply-chain-management-software-market-in-retail-industry-2011-2015.html